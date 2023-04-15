Ukrainian accused of espionage, sabotage, assassination attempts in DPR — court

ROSTOV-ON-DON, April 15. /TASS/. A Ukrainian citizen is accused of espionage, sabotage and dozens of crimes committed in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a district military court told TASS.

"The case of Grigory Sinchenko was assigned to a judge," the Southern district military court said. The date of a court session has not been appointed yet, the court added.

According to the DPR Interior Ministry, Sinchenko was first detained in 2016. He was suspected of blowing up vending kiosks and a power transmission line. He made explosives himself and carried out blasts to extort money from businessmen. He got to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange, but later he illegally returned to the DPR to continue his illegal activities. He was detained again in 2020.

Sinchenko, a Donetsk native, is accused of more than 40 crimes, including espionage, sabotage that caused grave consequences, and attempts on the life of judges and law enforcement officers. He also deliberately caused damage to property, trespassed the border, fled from custody, extorted money from entrepreneurs and participated in a terrorist ring.