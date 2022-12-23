Investigation opened into fire at illegal nursing home in Russia’s Kemerovo

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The prosecutor's office of Russia’s Kemerovo region in Western Siberia started an investigation into a fire in a nursing home in Kemerovo, which killed 13 people, according to the press service of the department.

"The prosecutor's office of the Kemerovo region - Kuzbass opened an investigation into the fire, as a result of which people died. <...> The situation is under control in the regional prosecutor's office," the statement said.

Governor of Kuzbass Sergey Tsivilev said that all institutions of this type, primarily private ones, would be inspected after the fire. "We will inspect all institutions of this type, primarily private ones. The inspections will be completed within a week," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Emergency services told TASS earlier that the number of people who died in the fire rose to 13 people. The emergency services said earlier that the fate of seven people remained unknown.

Doctors released four victims for outpatient treatment. The disaster medicine center told TASS they had carbon monoxide poisoning, while two more people were hospitalized.

A fire broke out in a two-story wooden building of a private nursing home in Kemerovo. The fire was assigned an increased rank of difficulty. To date, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia has confirmed the deaths of six people. Law enforcement agencies told TASS that the establishment was illegal.