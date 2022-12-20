Ukrainians shelled central Donetsk with powerful rockets — military official

DONETSK, December 20. /TASS/. The Kalinin Hospital in Donetsk was presumably shelled with the use of Slovak-made EXP-122 rockets, Head of the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) Major-General Ruslan Yakubov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Judging from the damage done to the 10th building of the hospital, Slovak-made EXP-122 rockets of enhanced striking strength, which the alliance (NATO - TASS) had sent to Ukraine, were used in the attacks," Yakubov said.

At daytime, the center’s military experts will examine the scene of the attack to verify this information, the JCCC said.

The use of EXP-122 rockets was earlier reported by the JCCC on December 15, when Ukrainian troops fired 40 such rockets on downtown Donetsk. According to the JCCC, the rockets can be launched from any 122-mm MLRS. These differ from standard Grad rockets in the weight of their warheads capable of inflicting heavier damage.

A massive rocket strike was delivered by Ukrainian troops on Donetsk on Monday evening. Several rockets hit the Kalinin Hospital in Donetsk, Donbass’ largest clinic, damaging two of its buildings.