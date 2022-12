TASS, December 18. Four people were wounded in Belgorod and the region during Ukrainian shelling, a medical team is currently taking those injured to the hospital, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram on Sunday.

"Our air defense system went off over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region. There are consequences on the ground. Four casualties are known at the moment. Medical teams are taking the people to hospitals," he wrote.