DONETSK, December 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a strike on the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts in Donetsk launching six projectiles using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems on Sunday morning, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported on its Telegram channel.

It was noted that the strike was delivered at 05:59 am Moscow time.

Two apartment buildings were damaged in the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, a representative of the district administration told TASS on Sunday.