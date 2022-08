NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 14. /TASS/. Two people were hurt in the crash of an aerial trike in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the press service of the Volga transport prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, an aerial trike fell down near the village of Chaglava. A man and a woman were hurt. They were taken to hospital. An investigation is underway," it said.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening.