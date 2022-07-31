Number of victims of explosion in Black Sea Fleet headquarters rises to six — governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 31. /TASS/. The number of victims of the explosion at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet has risen to six people, governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Sunday.

"There were no fatalities, six people were injured, two in moderate condition, the rest are ins stable condition," Razvozhaev said.

Earlier, Razvozhaev wrote in his Telegram channel about an attack, presumably using a drone, on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. He noted that five people were injured. All festive events for the Navy Day in Sevastopol have been canceled for security reasons.

Earlier, the press service of the fleet reported that a low-power explosive device mounted on a makeshift drone went off on the territory of the headquarters.