Bomb attack on Russian military convoy attempted in Syria - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. An attempt was made to blow up a Russian military police convoy in Syria, Russian soldiers were not hurt, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Monday.

"Today, at 08:55 local time, an improvised caseless explosive device went off before the head car of the Russian military police convoy, which was on a patrolling mission along the M-5 highway in the Daraa governorate near the settlement of Umm al-Maaten," the Russian defense ministry quoted him as saying.

According to Kulit, Russian servicemen were not hurt.

On October 20, a bus with Syrian soldiers was blown up in Damascus. Thirteen servicemen were killed. On September 9, a Russian military convoy drove into a bomb. Russian Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Shnaider was killed.