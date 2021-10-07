Bomb threat causing Kuwaiti plane to land in Trabzon turned out to be false alarm — TV

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Information about a bomb allegedly planted on board an aircraft operated by Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways that had to make an emergency landing at Turkey’s Trabzon Airport on Thursday was a false alarm, Al Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday.

A representative from Jazeera Airways that owns the plane told the TV channel that the bomb threat was a false alarm.

Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that a Jazeera Airways passenger flight made an emergency landing at Trabzon Airport in the northeast of Turkey after a bomb threat. According to Turkish TRT TV channel, the passengers were evacuated and the plane was searched.