Commission probing into Il-112V crash to finish work by September 17

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The commission investigating the crash of Russia’s newest Il-112V military transport plane will finish its work by September 17, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and the commission’s chairman Oleg Bocharov said on Thursday.

"I am supposed to deliver a report one month after the crash. It will be published," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Russia’s sole prototype of the latest Il-112V military transport plane crashed on August 17. The disaster occurred just 1.5 km from Kubinka airfield outside Moscow. The crew of three, including flight commander, merited test pilot and Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, died.

Bocharov said on Wednesday that there were no final conclusions on the Il-112V crash probe. He said that data cited by the Kommersand daily were only suggestions but not official conclusions as it was too early to speak about the crash causes.

The Kommersant daily said on Wednesday, citing experts, that the critical situation aboard the plane had been provoked by an engine fire and the plane’s uncontrolled lateral pitch was caused by the failure of the fire-affected right aileron.

The Il-112V is the first military transport plane developed in Russia from scratch in the post-Soviet period. Work on the plane’s development has been in progress since 2014 at the Ilyushin Aircraft Company (part of the United Aircraft Corporation within the Rostec corporation).

The Il-112V is designed to carry up to 5 tonnes of cargo and transport personnel, military hardware and armaments. Russia is working on the aircraft to replace its An-26 and An-24 turbo-prop planes.