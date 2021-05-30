Two killed, over 20 wounded in Miami shooting - TV report

TASS, May 30. Three gunmen opened fire on a crowd of people in Miami, Florida, killing at least two and wounding about 20 others, ABC TV channel reported citing local police on Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and two have sadly died," Miami-Dade police director Alfredo Ramirez III wrote on his Twitter account. "These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims."

According to the report, people were at a location that was being rented for a concert when the gunmen opened fire. All those wounded have been rushed to hospitals.

The number of casualties is being updated. Police are searching for a white SUV, which the suspects allegedly drove.

Earlier, Fox News reported that the number of those injured could reach 25.