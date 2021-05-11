Some of children may be taken to Moscow for treatment after school shooting in Kazan

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Some of the children who were wounded in the shooting incident at a Kazan school could be taken for medical treatment to Moscow, Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova said on Tuesday after visiting wounded children at the hospital.

"I spoke with doctors about treatment prospects. Some of the children could be taken to Moscow. A decision to this effect may be taken soon," she was quoted as saying by her press service.

An armed attacker went on a shooting spree at Kazan’s public school No. 175 on Tuesday morning. Nine people were killed and twenty-one more were wounded. The shooter, a former student of that school, has been taken into custody.