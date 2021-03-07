Evaluation of fire damage to water resources of Ob River to begin on March 7

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. A group of experts of the Federal Agency for Fishery will visit the accident site on the SiburTyumenGaz pipeline near Nizhnevartovsk in the Khanty-Mansi (Yugra) Autonomous Area after a fire in the Ob River floodplain in order to evaluate the damage to water bioresources. The experts will begin their evaluation as early as March 7, the agency’s statement made public on Sunday said.

It was noted that the working group includes representatives of the agency’s central office, the Nizhneobsky territorial directorate, as well as of regional departments of the Russian Federal Research Institute of Fisheries and Oceanography and of the Federal Service for Fisheries and Conservation of Aquatic Biological Resources.

On Saturday, Yugra’s government reported a fire in the Ob River floodplain near Nizhnevartovsk. According to a TASS source in emergency services, the damaged section of the pipeline was shut off, the burning area amounted to 1,000 square meters. One person was injured. Experts of the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources together with specialists from the regional directorate of the Emergencies Ministry are at the site.