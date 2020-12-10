Buryatia emergencies department says Baikal quake magnitude was 5.5

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The magnitude of the earthquake that rocked Russia’s Lake Baikal on Thursday was 5.5, the Russian emergencies ministry’s department for the republic of Buryatia said.

"A seismic event with a magnitude of 5.5 was registered at 05:45 local time (00:45 Moscow time) today in the Kabansky district," it said, adding that the quake’s epicenter was located in the Selenga River delta some 16 kilometers of the settlement of Dubinino.

The ministry’s Irkutsk region department said earlier on Thursday that the earthquake’s magnitude was 5.5, with the intensity of 7.6 in the epicenter.

Magnitude 5-6 earth tremors were felt in the city of Irkutsk. No damages or casualties were reported.