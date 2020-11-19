Power plant in Russia's Vladivostok halts operation due to snow cyclone

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The Vostochnaya Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHPP) in Vladivostok has halted electricity generation because of heavy ice with wind, press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The Energy Ministry exercises special control over power supply in the Primorsky Region: a portion of power transmission line turned off due to heavy snow with wind; Vostochnaya CHPP halted electricity generation, and power supply to a portion of consumers has been disrupted," the press service says.

The Vladivostok Administration has introduced a state of emergency in the city because of large-scale power tripping during the snow cyclone.

According to local authorities, over 90,000 Vladivostok residents are left without electricity; some houses are without heat supply.