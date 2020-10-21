Su-34 bomber crashes in Russian Far East, pilots eject to safety

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-34 frontline bomber crashed in the Khabarovsk Region in the Russian Far East, with pilots ejecting to safety, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Wednesday.

The bomber crashed during a training flight on October 21, the press office said.

"The pilots ejected. There is no threat to their health. The crew members have now been evacuated to their home airfield," the press office specified.

The bomber crashed in a wooded and low-land area. The combat plane performed its training flight without an ammunition load and the crash caused no damage on the ground, it said.

"A commission of the Eastern Military District has been sent to the incident site to establish the causes and circumstances of the crash," the press office said.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes.