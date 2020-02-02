Russian boxer charged with attacking National Guard’s member - source

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. A criminal case has been opened against Russian two-time boxer Georgy Kushitashvili over an attack against a member of the National Guard in Moscow, the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"A criminal case has been opened under Article 318 of the Russian Criminal Code (using violence against an official)," a spokesman said.

The Russian National Guard’s department in Moscow confirmed that the criminal investigation has been launched.

A source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS that Kushitashvili hit a member of the National Guard during his detention on Frunzenskaya quay, in downtown Moscow. "The National Guard member received medical assistance, neither his life nor health is under threat," the source said.

The incident occurred during the raid, when the National Guard officers spotted two men, who started acting suspiciously and tried to hide. "During the document check the men acted aggressively, did not respond to legal demands of the law enforcement officers and one of them attacked a National Guard member and hit him in the face," the National Guard said.

Both men were detained and one of them was caught red-handed with cocaine.