Suspected murderer of five people in Rostov Region detained

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 23. /TASS/. Law enforcement authorities have detained a suspected murderer of five people in the Orlovsky District, Rostov Region, where a shootout occurred on Tuesday, the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the Rostov Region told journalists on Wednesday.

"Based on the fact of the incident that occurred in the Orlovsky District, Rostov Region, on October 22, police officers and representatives for the Russian Investigative Committee's Investigative Directorate for the Rostov Region have detained a 39-year person suspected of committing a murder. The necessary investigative operations directed at apprehending persons suspected of committing a murder continue on the territory of the district and neighboring communities," the statement says.

According to the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for the Rostov Region, the conflict sparked on Tuesday evening between the village residents over grazing areas. As a result, five people were killed and two were hospitalized. Representative for Chechnya’s head in the Rostov Region Imran Israilov said that Chechen nationals were involved in the conflict and that the conflict was linked to longtime legal proceedings. A criminal case was launched.