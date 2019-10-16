Police storm drug lab in Pskov Region, seize two kilos of amphetamines

PSKOV, October 16. /TASS/. Pskov police have raided a functioning lab producing amphetamine in a village in the north-west of Russia and made a seizure of nearly two kilograms of the drug, Pskov regional police told reporters on Wednesday.

"Police have shut down an underground drug laboratory in the Pskov Region. Officers of the Pskov regional drug control department of the Russian Interior Ministry seized about two kilograms of amphetamine, which is a particularly large batch, along with equipment for its production," the statement reads.

"Pre-cursors along with special machines and other objects used for manufacturing the drug were discovered in a back room in the settlement of Strugi Krasniye," it says.

According to the press service, law enforcement officers found packages with drugs in the car of an unemployed individual. He made a confession to the police. According to investigators, amphetamine was meant to be distributed locally, including in the St. Petersburg and the Leningrad regions.

A criminal case was opened into "illegal production, sale or trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues" under Part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The article stipulates a jail term of 15 to 20 years.