Russian trawler on fire in Norway sinks — media

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Bukhta Nayezdnik fishing trawler, which had been on fire for 22 hours in the Norwegian city of Tromso, sank on Thursday, capsizing near the berth, NRK TV channel has reported.
Smoke onboard the trawler was reported at around 11 am on Tuesday. The Bukhta Nayezdnik fishing trawler caught fire in the Norwegian port of Tromso during maintenance works and planned rotation of the crew, the ship-owner company Murmansk Trawl Fleet informed TASS earlier. Norway’s NRK channel reported, citing the Tromso County police, that hydraulic oil had caught fire onboard the vessel. According to the ship owner, all 29 crew members of the trawler have been evacuated.