IEA predicts diesel fuel shortage in Europe this May

BERLIN, April 10. /TASS/. Europe may face the threat of diesel and jet fuel shortage in view of the conflict around Iran and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"We already observe the deficit in a number of regions of the world. Such countries as Bangladesh and Pakistan started rationing natural gas for energy-intensive branches of industry. Furthermore, if the situation does not improve, the shortage of diesel fuel and kerosene may appear in Europe soon. Not right now but in coming weeks," Birol said.

Europe received a significant portion of diesel and kerosene from refineries in the Middle East before the conflict in the Middle East, the IEA head said. "Many fuel shortages became empty in recent weeks. If global production of diesel fuel and kerosene does not recover shortly, the situation may become critical in May for some European countries," Birol added, without naming specific nations.

US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire with Iran for two weeks on April 7.The two sides will hold direct talks in Pakistan on April 10.