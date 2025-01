MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Gold futures with delivery in April 2024 set a new historical record on Comex, a division of the New York Mercantile exchange, and are traded above $2,850 per Troy ounce, according to market data.

The precious metal price gained 2.05% to $2,850.9 per Troy ounce and continued growing then to $2,851.8 per Troy ounce (+2.09%).

The gold price slowed down later to $2,849.7 per ounce (+2.01%).