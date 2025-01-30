Kazakhstan ready to expand cooperation with Russia in all areas — PM

ASTANA, January 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is ready to expand full-fledged relations with Russia in all areas, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin.

"Ensuring a full-fledged practical implementation of top-level agreements is an important task. Kazakhstan’s government is ready to closely interact and expand a full-fledged cooperation in all areas," the press service of the Kazakh government quoted Bektenov as saying. "Bilateral cooperation has been brought to a whole new level thanks to joint efforts by heads of states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin," the republic’s premier noted.

In turn, Mishustin said that Astana is Moscow’s "strategic partner and ally." During Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Kazakhstan, important agreements on further development of bilateral relations were reached, he stressed. "The governments’ task is to ensure a clear implementation of the agreements reached by our leaders," the Russian premier said.