Kazakhstan, Russia to draft updated economic cooperation program

ASTANA, January 30. /TASS/. Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia, Olzhas Bektenov and Mikhail Mishustin, have had talks in Astana where they noted the reasonability of drafting an updated program for economic cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh cabinet said in a statement.

"Positive results of the implementation of the Comprehensive program for economic cooperation for 2021-2025 were noted and the reasonability of drafting an updated program for a period ahead was defined," the statement reads.

Russia is one of Kazakhstan’s main trade partners, the press service noted. "In the first 11 months of last year, mutual trade reached $24.2 bln. For the purpose of achievement of agreements between heads of the two states on bringing trade turnover to $30 bln the extension of the range of goods supplied is important," according to the statement.

Turnover of trade in agriculture products between the two countries grew by 5% in the first 10 months of last year to over $3.2 bln, the cabinet added.