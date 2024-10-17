Agreements on coal exports to the East require renewal — Russian energy minister

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Agreements between Russian Railways and coal mining regions on eastbound export shipments should be renewed for the next year and an increase in transportation should be provided for, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"The principled position of the Energy Ministry is that with all the coal mining regions, with which the agreement is for this year, it must be signed with all of them without an exception for the next year. And not merely signed but the figure should be increased. The decrease is not the case in point; it should be increased further for the next year," the minister stressed.

The RBC news outlet reported earlier that CEO of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin with a proposal not to renew agreements between the railway operator and coal mini regions on eastbound exports of coal. According to RBC, the Kemerovo Region will be the only exception.