Sparkling wine production gain 27.6% in Russia in 9M 2024

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Sparkling wine production in Russia surged by 27.6% annually in January - September 2024 to 11.15 decaliters, according to data released by the Federal Service for Control over Alcohol and Tobacco Markets (Rosalkogoltabakkontrol).

Grape wines production gained 8% to 24 mln decaliters. Vodka production ticked up by 1.6% to 55.74 mln decaliters in January - September 2024. Brandy production added 16.9% to 6,900 decaliters. The output of low-alcohol beverages plummeted by 40.5% to 9.3 mln decaliters.

Overall, Russia produced 132.8 mln decaliters of alcoholic beverages within nine months of this year (net of beer, beer-based beverages, cider, perry and mead), up 0.6% year on year. Distillation of alcoholic beverages with the strength above 9% gained 7.5% to 81.9 mln decaliters.