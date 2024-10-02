Sakhalin Energy maintains stable volumes of LNG production in 2024

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, October 2. /TASS/. Sakhalin Energy (operator of the Sakhalin-2 project) maintains stable volumes of LNG production this year, the company’s Commercial Director Andrey Okhotkin told reporters.

"We have reached a stable, good level, the so-called rational production, and we stick to it. We rely on reliability of production, on making sure that both licensed areas are developed correctly (from the viewpoint of technology, etc.) and that equipment works reliably," he said when asked about LNG production volumes this year.

Moreover, the company has boosted volumes of LNG spot supplies to China, Okhotkin added. "It has partially changed since 2022. We have boosted supplies of spot batches to China. We keep all our long-term contracts, which is why we continue supplying the main volumes to Japan, solid volumes to Korea (the Republic of Korea - TASS) in accordance with our contracts," he said.

The company has managed to establish close relations with all categories of consumers, Okhotkin added. "This is why we work extensively with China," he said.

The share of the Sakhalin-2 project on the global LNG market amounts to 2.5% of total world demand, according to files provided by Commercial Director of Sakhalin Energy.