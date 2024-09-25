Electricity output in Russia up 3.3% in January-August to 795 bln kW per hour — Rosstat

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Electricity output in Russia rose by 3.3% in January-August 2024 year-on-year to 795 bln kWh, Rosstat reported.

In particular, Russian thermal power plants boosted generation by 3.1% in eight months in annual terms to 504 bln kWh, while August output gained half a percent in annual terms. Those power plants remain the main supplier of electricity to the country's unified energy system.

Generation by nuclear and hydroelectric power plants went down by 2.4% to 139 bln kWh and up by 10.4% to 147 bln kWh in January-August, respectively.