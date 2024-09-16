Trade turnover between Russia, Egypt up 16% in 2023 — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Egypt grew by 16% in 2023, the press service of the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

"Despite external challenges and the situation in the world, trade turnover between Russia and Egypt has been demonstrating solid growth in recent years. Last year it grew by 16%. This year positive dynamics has persisted as turnover gained one third in the first half of the year. Meanwhile Russian business shows high interest in expanding presence on the Egyptian market," Minister Anton Alikhanov was quoted as saying following a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Egypt remains Russia’s major trade partner in Africa, Alikhanov noted.