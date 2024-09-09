Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.72% to 2,642.31 points, while the RTS Index gained 0.72% to 926.7 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.3 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.62 rubles

As of 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (07:30 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 1.51% at 2,663.04 points, the RTS was up by 1.51% at 933.97 points, while the Chinese currency was down by 2.2 kopecks at 12.601 rubles.