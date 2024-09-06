Bank of Russia extends restrictions on foreign currency withdrawals until March 9, 2025

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has extended restrictions on the withdrawal of cash foreign currency until March 9, 2025, the press service of the regulator said in a statement.

"Individuals who opened foreign currency accounts or deposits before March 9, 2022 are still allowed to withdraw foreign currency in the amount equal to the balance of funds as of 12.00 a.m. Moscow time on the said date, but no more than $10,000 or the equivalent amount in euros, regardless of the currency of the deposit or account, provided that they have not used this opportunity previously," the statement reads.

The remaining funds can still be withdrawn in rubles. The withdrawal amount may not be less than that calculated as of the date of withdrawal at the Bank of Russia’s exchange rate for the funds credited to the account before September 9, 2022. The funds credited after September 9, 2022 should be withdrawn at the exchange rate set by the bank as of the withdrawal date, the press service added.

Moreover, the regulator has extended for another six months the ban on banks charging a fee on individuals for foreign cash withdrawals from their accounts or deposits.

Foreign funds transferred without opening an account or via electronic wallets should be withdrawn in rubles. The withdrawal amount may not be less than that calculated as of the date of withdrawal at the Bank of Russia’s exchange rate.

Non-resident legal entities may not withdraw cash in US dollars, euros, British pounds, or Japanese yen until March 9, 2025, the Central Bank noted. There are no restrictions on other foreign currencies. "Resident legal entities may withdraw cash in US dollars, euros, British pounds, or Japanese yen within the next six months to cover expenses exclusively on business trips as per regulatory requirements," according to the statement. There are no restrictions on other foreign currencies, provided that these operations comply with the requirements of Russian legislation, the regulator stressed.