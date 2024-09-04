China, India, Turkey lead trade turnover with Russia — Customs Service

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia has the largest trade turnover with China, India, and Turkey, while the EU countries were the leaders before the sanctions, Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Vladimir Ivin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2024).

"China, India, Turkey, if we are talking about foreign countries," he said, answering a question about the main participants in trade turnover after the introduction of sanctions against Russia.

"Of course, many EU countries have left. The Netherlands, which used our energy resources, has left the list of top countries altogether, as well as Germany, Greece, Belgium. That's it, they are no longer there," Ivin added.

According to him, the departure of EU countries from the leaders in trade turnover with Russia was gradual. "In two years, we no longer see them in the top ten countries," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2024) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

