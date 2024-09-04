Russia’s trade with ASEAN nations up by 14.5% last year — official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Trade relations between Russia and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are developing dynamically, with trade growing by 14.5% last year, Head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our trade has been developing quite well, in a dynamic fashion as of lately. Our trade grew by 14.5% last year, but if we look at the final figure, it is still quite modest in comparison with other ASEAN partners," he said at the Russia-ASEAN Business Dialogue session of the EEF.

He said that Moscow and its ASEAN partners are to draft a new cooperation plan soon, to replace the previous version for 2021-2025.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy." The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.