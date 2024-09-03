Chinese expert touts BRICS as powerful force in changing world

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Cooperation between BRICS countries facilitates the resolution of global issues with the group currently being a powerful force in the world, Zhao Jing, deputy secretary general of the China Council for the BRICS Think Tank Cooperation (CCBTC), said at a session on expanded BRICS and global stability at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our joint cooperation helps resolve major geopolitical issues," she said. "We want to learn from each other, we do not want our cultures to clash and oppose each other. We want to work together. We are at the forefront now and want our voice to be heard loud and clear on the issues of security, economy, politics," she added.

According to Zhao, BRICS must remain an open group and move ahead following a "win-win" model. "This way, BRICS may become a very stable force in a new changing world," she added.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

