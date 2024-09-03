World Mammoth Center in Yakutia to have museum, cryofacility, laboratory

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The World Mammoth Center in Yakutsk will have a cryopreservation facility, a scientific laboratory, and a museum and exhibition complex, Yakutia's presentation at the Eastern Economic Forum reads.

According to the presentation, the World Mammoth Center will have three blocks - a cryopreservation facility for the mammoth fauna, a scientific laboratory building, and a museum and exhibition complex.

The World Mammoth Center in Yakutsk is planned in compliance with the Strategy for the Development of the Russian Federation's Arctic Zone and the National Security for up to 2035. The center's construction is on a long-term plan for the integrated social and economic development of the Yakutsk urban agglomeration up to 2030. More than 70% of the world's fossil mammoth bone and other mammoth fauna remains are located in Yakutia.

As a rule, the mammoth fauna objects found in Yakutia are well preserved. Practically 90% of all unique finds with soft tissues have been in Yakutia. Additionally, fossil animals with preserved biological fluids have been found in Yakutia only.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) runs on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential." EEF 2024 business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: "New contours of international cooperation," "Technologies to ensure independence," "Financial system of values," "the Russian Far East," "People, education and patriotism," "Transport and logistics: new routes," and "Master plans: from architecture to economy."

The event's organizer is the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general information partner.