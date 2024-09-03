Mongolia mulls operation of small NPP on its territory by Russian specialists — Rosatom

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Mongolian side is considering the possibility of operating the small-capacity nuclear power plant, which Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom will build in Mongolia, by Russian specialists, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Yesterday, multi-level negotiations were held with Monatom, with the Energy Ministry. The key issue is, of course, personnel. <…> Our Mongolian friends are considering the possibility that at the first stage this plant will be operated by a Russian entity," he said.

The CEO of the state corporation recalled that the roadmap for the creation of the small NPP in Mongolia was signed in the spring at the Atomexpo forum. According to him, the Mongolian side needs a capacity of 220-330 MW. The plant, the project of which has been practically approved, is supposed to be built in the new capital of Novy Kharkhorum, Likhachev said.