Seligdar to use combined process for gold extraction at Kyuchus deposit — chief executive

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Seligdar will use a combined process to tap the Kyuchus deposit located in Yakutia, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Krushch told TASS in an interview within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We reviewed different methods of concentration: gravitation, flotation, and even such unconventional ones as ore roasting but understood that there will be a combined process in any case. It will be based on separation of streams: total ore will be divided into categories and processed in cycles under the most appropriate technology for each," he said.

One of technologies will be based on flotation and the other one on oxidizing roasting of ore, making it possible to process the maximal ore quantity and increase gold extraction from it, Krushch said.

"Our studies have been completed at present; we start connecting all of them into a single process," he added.

Reserves of Kyuchus deposit amount to 175 metric tons of gold. Incremental growth of reserves to 250-280 metric tons of gold is expected after the appraisal of the deposit and its flanks.