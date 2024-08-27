Retailer Henderson net profit rises 2.3-fold in 1H 2024 to $15.66 mln

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Retailer Henderson, which operates a chain of men's clothing and footwear stores in Russia, increased net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 2.3-fold year-on-year to 1.433 bln rubles ($15.66 mln) in the first half of 2014, the company said in a statement.

The retailer's EBITDA grew 32% year-on-year to 3.539 bln rubles ($38.68 mln). Sales increased by 32% to 9.232 bln rubles ($100.89 mln). The EBITDA margin for January-June was 38.3%.

On Tuesday, the company also announced unaudited operating results for July-September. Henderson's total revenues in July increased by 19.4% year-on-year to 1.414 bln rubles ($15.45 mln). The retailer's total revenues for the seven months increased by 30.2% to 10.616 bln rubles ($116.02 mln).

Henderson is one of Russia's leading chains of men's clothing, footwear, accessories, fragrances, and cosmetics stores. Henderson operates 160 stores in 64 cities and the brand also has three stores in Armenia.