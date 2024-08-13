Investment Chamber satisfied a quarter of bids to swap frozen assets

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Investment Chamber made payments for redemption of blocked foreign securities, the company said.

The auction organizer managed to sell to nonresidents about a quarter of foreign securities presented for sale by individuals. Securities worth 8.1 bln rubles($87.5 mln) were sold from the total pool of 35.3 bln rubles ($381.2 mln).

More than 708,000 individuals with blocked foreign securities have partly sold their securities received from 105 brokers and management companies. The money for redeemed securities is expected to be credited at accounts with brokers, trust managers and management companies on August 13 at the latest. Professional market participants will send these funds to resident individuals in accordance with established timeframe. Securities that were not part of redeemed lots will remain at securities accounts of their owners, the company said.

The auction organizer is considering an opportunity of holding an extra auction to sell blocked securities. Information will be disclosed on the official website of the Investment Chamber if required permits are received.

"Additional restrictions were introduced from the side of foreign regulators during the bids gathering period; blocking sanctions on the National Settlement Depository and the EU ban for foreign legal entities to take part in the redemption. Participants in redemption, nonresident buyers will require extra time because of that to study the procedure and assess risks," the company added.