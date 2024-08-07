Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were growing at the opening on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its growth to 2,839.61 points (+0.31%), the RTS index reached 1,050.36 points (+0.31%).

Meanwhile, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate slowed its decline to 11,829 rubles (-2.1 kopecks).

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.33% to 2,840.21 points, while the RTS index also rose by 0.33% to 1,050.59 points.

At the opening of trading, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate went up by 0.1 kopecks compared to the closing level of the previous trading session and amounted to 11.851 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange suspended trading in dollars and euros on June 13 due to US sanctions imposed against it and the National Clearing Center. To determine the dollar and euro to ruble exchange rates, the Bank of Russia uses bank statements and information from over-the-counter trading.