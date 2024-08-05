Sales of new cars in Russia 2024 rise by 58% in January - July

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in all segments in Russia in January - July 2024 increased by 58% compared to the same period in 2023 and exceeded 1 mln vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"In January - July 2024, the market for new vehicles amounted to 1,003,103 vehicles (+58% compared to the same period in 2023 - 636,839 vehicles). At the same time, the market for new cars made in Russia amounted to 442,818 vehicles (+34% compared to the same period in 2023 - 330,780 vehicles)," the report said.

The market for new passenger cars in the past 7 months grew by 69% year-on-year and amounted to 848,300 vehicles, the market for light commercial vehicles increased by 41% to 71,900. Also, in the first seven months of 2024, 70,500 trucks (-5%) and 12,300 buses (+16%) were sold in Russia, according to the report.

Car sales in July

In July, the market for new vehicles in Russia grew by 35% year-on-year to 158,400 vehicles, and by 9% compared to June 2024, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported.

The market for new passenger cars grew by 41% to 134,300 vehicles and by 9% compared to June 2024. LCV sales in the reporting month amounted to 11,300 vehicles (+41% compared to July 2023, +8% compared to June 2024).

The truck market in July 2024 decreased by 13% year-on-year, but grew by 6% compared to June 2024, amounting to 11,200 vehicles. By the end of July, 1,600 buses were sold (+26% compared to July 2023, +1% compared to June 2024).