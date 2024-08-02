Avtovaz increases July sales by 28% to 37,600 cars

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz increased sales in July 2024 to 37,600 cars, which is 28% more than in July 2023, the company’s press service said.

"In total, the company sold 37,645 cars. <…> The total sales result for July 2024 is 28% higher than the results for July 2023, but 5% lower than the previous month, which is within seasonal fluctuations in demand," the company said.

At the same time sales decreased by 5% compared to June 2024.

In July, 19,800 Lada Granta, 8,400 Lada Vesta, 757 Lada Largus, 7,900 Niva family vehicles, and 774 light commercial vehicles were sold. The manufacturer's sales plan for July 2024 was 40,200 cars and was fulfilled by 94%.