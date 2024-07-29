Annual capacity of Murmansk LNG terminal may total 13.6 mln tons

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The terminal of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment from the Murmansk LNG plant can be capable of shipping 13.6 mln metric tons of LNG annually, according to its design documents posted for the public discussion of the environmental impact assessment.

The project will consist of two trains of 6.8 mln metric tons each.

"The total freight turnover for the full development of the terminal amounts to 13.6 mln metric tons of LNG per year," the documentation indicates.

The timeline for project implementation is 2027-2029.