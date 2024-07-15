Novatek increases gas output by 1.2%, hydrocarbons - by 2.7% over 6 months

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Novatek increased hydrocarbon production by 2.7% to 330.7 mln barrels of oil equivalent and gas production - by 1.2% to 41.73 bln cubic meters in the first half of 2024, the company reported.

Production of liquid hydrocarbons in the first half of the year increased by 11.9% to 6.83 mln tons.

Hydrocarbon production in the Q2 reached 163.3 mln barrels of oil equivalent, an increase of 2.8%. Gas production increased by 1.2% to 20.60 bln cubic meters, gas condensate and oil production increased by 11.6% to 3.4 mln tons.

At the same time, the volume of gas sales, including LNG, decreased by 2.6% to 17.83 bln cubic meters in the Q2 and by 3.3% to 39.3 bln cubic meters in the first half of the year. The volume of liquid hydrocarbon sales increased 2.5% to 4 mln metric tons in the Q2 and 7% to 8.3 mln metric tons in the first half of the year.