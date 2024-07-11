India in talks with Russia on long-term oil import deal — Reuters

NEW DELHI, July 11. /TASS/. India's state-owned oil refiners are in talks with Russia about concluding a long-term oil import deal, Reuters reported with reference to a government source.

According to the source, "India and Russia have yet to finalise terms, such as the payment currency, for the imports, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter." "Joint negotiations of state refiners with Russia are already happening," the source said.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Russian-Indian summit during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Moscow, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, answering a question of TASS, said that Russia and India are considering the possibility of concluding a long-term agreement on oil supplies, as both countries are interested in it.

Indian newspaper The Economic Times reported, citing sources, that such a long-term agreement would ensure stable and uninterrupted supplies at prices attractive to India.