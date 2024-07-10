State Duma approves law on indexation of tobacco excises

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved in the third and the final reading the law on indexation of tobacco excises.

Excises will be adjusted upward by the inflation level, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said earlier.

The tobacco excise (except the one used as a raw material for tobacco industry) will total 4,657 rubles ($52.21) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2025. The excise on cigars in the same period will amount to 315 rubles ($3.6) per piece. The excise on cigarettes and mouthpiece cigarettes will stand at 2,945 rubles ($33.67) per 1,000 pieces plus 16% of the estimated cost based on the maximal retail price but at least 4,000 rubles ($45.73) per 1,000 pieces.