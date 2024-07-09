Putin, Modi discussed use of national payment systems

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The topic of cash payments with the use of cards of national payment systems was discussed at the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin told reporters.

"Certainly, [the use of national payment systems] was discussed. This is an important element of trade support infrastructure, interaction in general and not only trade in goods, and investment interaction," Oreshkin said.

There is also an arrangement on interaction between the central banks on the issue of accepting national payment cards, the official noted. "A separate paragraph in strategic guidelines is exactly dedicated to the use of national currencies also, where achievements are great - 70% of the trade turnover are already serviced by national currencies," Oreshkin added.