Record high electricity consumption recorded in Russia on July 5

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The new all-time high electricity consumption in Russia was set on July 5, the System Operator company said on its official Telegram channel.

"According to System Operator’s data. The new maximal level of electric power consumption during the extremely high temperature period was achieved in the Unified Energy System of Russia on July 5 at 02:00 p.m. Moscow time [11:00 a.m. GMT].," the company said.

The historical summer maximum totaled 137,224 MW, which is 3,125 MW higher than the previous summer consumption maximum registered on August 7, 2023, the System Operator noted. The new record of power consumption was set against the average ambient air temperature of plus 23.6 degrees Celsius.