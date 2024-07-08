Russia maintains working ties with major airplane parts makers around world

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Sanctions did not prevent the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) from maintaining working relations with the world’s biggest producers of aircraft equipment, Chairperson of the IAC Oleg Storchevoy said in an interview with TASS.

"In the current conditions we still have working relations with the majority of countries that produce aircraft equipment, including the US, France, Italy, the Czech Republic and others. There are only problems with Canada and Poland, though previously we had working relations. Notably, it is exactly these countries that fail to meet international standards," he said.

More than 20 cooperation agreements have been concluded with aircraft equipment producers and foreign countries’ bodies similar to the IAC, Storchevoy noted, adding that in general the Committee’s relations with international partners are geared towards ensuring the safety of flying worldwide.

"Aviation is aimed at uniting countries and peoples, but this is hardly possible without close international and regional cooperation," he concluded.