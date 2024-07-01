Russian stock indices mixed on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with the mixed trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 1.01% to 3,186,19 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 0.78% to 1,149,77 points.

The yuan surged by 0.14% to 11.87 rubles.

The international background was generally positive. "Brent oil kept prices above $85 [per barrel]. The PMI in the Chinese production sector from Caixin in June turned out to be higher than forecasted 51.5 points. The similar indicator for the Euro area was also above expectations, while the manufacturing PMI in the US did not reach the consensus forecast, although remained in the growth zone - above 50 points," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 3,100-3,200 points. Freedom Finance Global predicts the Index moving also within 3,100-3,200 points on Tuesday.